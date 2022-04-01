Survey: 67% are for Bulgaria's Neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Most Bulgarians believe that Bulgaria should remain neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
This shows the latest survey of “Market Links”, which was conducted among 1,029 people in the period March 22-29, reports bTV. Against 67% for neutrality are 16% who believe that Bulgaria should actively support Ukraine, including with weapons.
Most respondents believe that our country should provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees, including financial. 30% are against. To the question: “How would you vote in a referendum to keep Bulgaria in NATO and the European Union?”, Most answered that it is better to continue our membership in both.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukraine might Ban the Russian Orthodox Church and Take All of its Property and Money
- » Day 37 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Regroups Troops, the US Released Oil from its Reserves
- » Opinion: Racist Double-Standards persist at EU/Ukraine Borders and Beyond
- » Pentagon: Russian Troops have begun Withdrawing from the Kyiv region
- » Day 36 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Fears of Possible Secession of Kherson, Humanitarian Corridor in Mariupol
- » Zelensky: The Signals from the Talks in Turkey are Positive