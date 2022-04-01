Survey: 67% are for Bulgaria's Neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Most Bulgarians believe that Bulgaria should remain neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This shows the latest survey of “Market Links”, which was conducted among 1,029 people in the period March 22-29, reports bTV. Against 67% for neutrality are 16% who believe that Bulgaria should actively support Ukraine, including with weapons.

Most respondents believe that our country should provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees, including financial. 30% are against. To the question: “How would you vote in a referendum to keep Bulgaria in NATO and the European Union?”, Most answered that it is better to continue our membership in both.

/BGNES