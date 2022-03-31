Bulgaria’s Special Prosecution targets SANS for Russian Espionage while SANS is Investigating the same Issue

Politics | March 31, 2022, Thursday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Special Prosecution targets SANS for Russian Espionage while SANS is Investigating the same Issue

A special operation against Bulgarian counterintelligence agents is taking place in the building of the State Agency for National Security in Sofia (SANS). According to unconfirmed information from Nova TV, the investigation is against SANS employees accused of espionage in favor of the Russian intelligence services operating in Bulgaria

Minutes after the news of the action came out, President Rumen Radev also spoke on the topic. SANS has a strong immune system and is working actively to prevent any breakthrough in terms of espionage activities,” the head of state said.

Prime Minister Petkov: We are investigating a large Russian intelligence diaspora in Bulgaria

“What we are investigating in many places is a large Russian diaspora in Bulgaria. SANS is investigating them. Some of my reports are about Russian agents who worked specifically against our mutual understanding of the Republic of North Macedonia. Russia's interest has been focused on having no European future for the Western Balkans”. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Blagoevgrad.

According to him, someone is trying to replace the Bulgarian interest. “We have several such cases that we are working on,” he said.

/Nova

