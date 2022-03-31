Bulgaria can provide Ukraine with Мilitary Equipment but not Aircraft and Defense Systems

Bulgaria can send military equipment to Ukraine, but not MiG-29 aircraft and C-300 air defense systems, as there is a shortage, and they are critical to protecting the airspace. This was stated to BTV by Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov. He said parliament is about to make a multifactorial decision that requires a political assessment and analysis of military capabilities.

“Military property is divided into two groups - one of deadly nature and one of non-lethal nature. Yesterday, the Minister of Defense announced that we can send military equipment,” Bozhilov said.

He reiterated the words of Minister Dragomir Zakov that if military aid was sent to the country attacked by Russia, it would not involve Bulgaria in the war.

“This is the position of NATO and the EU. The UN Charter states that every country has the right to self-defense. That is why most NATO member states have decided to help Ukraine in self-defense. NATO's position is not to provide offensive weapons in any way and those that could provoke a military conflict between NATO and Russia,” Bozhilov said.

“NATO is a defense alliance, it does not make plans to attack, the only plans are to defend the territory of member countries”, said Yordan Bozhilov, Deputy Minister of Defense

Russia's military campaign is being rethought

Bozhilov also made an analysis of the military operations taking place on the territory of Ukraine.

“The big problem is that we do not know what the political goal of this war is. Therefore, it is difficult to say what the military dimensions of the conflict will be. The Russian army is experiencing very serious difficulties. The military campaign itself is being reconsidered. We see that the consequences will be long-term and negative,” Bozhilov said.

Once the threat has passed, the NATO battalion will be disbanded

According to Bozhilov, the NATO battalion that will be formed in Bulgaria is currently unclear. It all depends on what capabilities will have to be filled by foreign groups, which will initially be under Bulgarian command, and later under Italian. Groups from the United States, Britain and Albania have also applied.

“For the country's defense, Bulgaria relies primarily on the Bulgarian Army and all the armies of our allies. NATO battalion groups are the new answer to the threats. They are 1,000 to 1,500 people. Once the threat passes, they will be disbanded,” Bozhilov said. Apart from Bulgaria, such battalions are being built in Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Bulgarian sky is safe

According to Bozhilov, the Bulgarian sky is safe and all means of protection and defense are provided. Dutch F-35 fighters are expected to arrive next week and, if necessary, the Dutch Air Force can provide additional aircraft.

The Deputy Minister also announced that so far no military mines have been detected in the Bulgarian waters of the Black Sea, and the Navy is conducting a surveillance operation.

The country does not use what is produced by the defense industry

Bozhilov commented that a large part of the Bulgarian defense industry produces systems, weapons, ammunition that meet the standards of the Warsaw Pact.

“We are already a member of NATO, we are reorienting to other standards. Here is the question of what we can get from the Bulgarian industry. The idea of ​​the modernization projects of the Bulgarian army is to see how we can attract this industry and invest in high technology”, said Bozhilov.

/Dnevnik