Bulgarian PM: The Western Balkans might become the Second Point of Conflict related to the War in Ukraine

“I expect the Joint Historical Commission to come out with results very soon, as far as I am aware, the progress is enormous. I am glad that when there is a spirit on both sides to work together, success is achieved.” This is what Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov commented to journalists in Blagoevgrad.

It all depends on what results we achieve together - this does not work with calendars, he stressed. According to him, there are several key aspects:

when we will open the archives

hate speech - what we have done as a mechanism against it

what we will put in the European potential negotiating framework - for example, whether the RNM Constitution will include the rights of Bulgarians and whether the EU will want to be a guarantor for this

“Currently, the Western Balkans run the risk of being the second point of conflict over the war in Ukraine. The worst thing is that the Western Balkans are again a region at high risk of instability - both political and all kinds”, Petkov added.

Asked by reporters whether the special prosecutor's office had asked the Council of Ministers for information on which people had entered and left the building in February and March, the prime minister said he would check the information.

“It is a complete disgrace if they try to see who enters and leaves. If this is true, it will be just another sabotage, a disgrace by the special prosecutor's office. It must be seen very carefully whether they want to try to control the people who give signals, who then go directly to the European Public Prosecutor's Office.”

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is visiting Southwestern Bulgaria. In Blagoevgrad, he met with representatives of the Start-up Club at the American University in Bulgaria. He is also scheduled to visit the vegetable market in the village of Karnalovo.

In Sandanski, Kiril Petkov will take part in a working meeting between the municipalities of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia, falling within the scope of the Cross-Border Cooperation Program between the two countries 2021-2027, organized by the National Association of Municipalities.

/BNT