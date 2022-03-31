The UN is Investigating “Reliable” data that Russia is using Cluster Munitions in Ukraine

The UN Office of Human Rights has received credible allegations of the use of cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times. This is stated on the UN profile in Russian language on Twitter. “The UN is also investigating allegations that the Ukrainian armed forces used such weapons.”

Управление ООН по правам человека получило заслуживающие доверия утверждения о том, что российские вооруженные силы применяли кассетные боеприпасы в населенных пунктах не менее 24 раз. ООН также расследует утверждения о том, что украинские вооруженные силы применяли такое оружие. https://t.co/AtWvyq0oMR — ООН (@UnitedNationsRU) March 31, 2022

Cluster munitions are many small explosives that explode on impact, collected in a bomb, rocket or projectile and can cause numerous damages if used among the civilian population. Major countries such as Russia, China and the United States have not signed a convention at the turn of the century that obliges countries not to use them.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik