Belingcat’s Christo Grozev: There is a Bulgarian Connection in the List of 620 Russian Agents

“At first reading, the list of 620 active Russian spies circulated by Ukraine's military intelligence shows no people in Bulgaria. However, there is a connection with our country - people who communicate with the Bulgarian military union ‘Levski’”. This was said by the executive director of the investigative publication Bellingcat Christo Grozev on Nova TV.

“This is a fairly extensive list of people who are registered at the main address of the FSB. Quite a diverse list. It's not just people who are spying abroad. There are also those who work from Moscow. In it, we see many old acquaintances related to the team that poisons politicians in Russia, those who have often communicated with Konstantin Malofeev. There are also those who communicate with the Bulgarian military union ‘Levski’. This is a Bulgarian connection”, he added.

Grozev himself has also compiled a list of 160 people from the Fifth Service of the FSB and their goal is to create destabilization in the former Soviet Union. “Sometimes they go out of this range and enter some former socialist countries. These are Russian businessmen or members of the embassy - third or fourth secretary. There are three Bulgarian citizens who communicate very often with this group. For one of the names there were lawsuits against him, he was awarded and often travels to Russia,” he said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova