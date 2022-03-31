COVID-19 in Bulgaria on the Day before Measures Fall: 1176 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Although health authorities have announced that measures will be lifted tomorrow, COVID-19 is still here. 1176 people were infected during the past 24 hours, which is 11 percent of all samples taken.

This is shown by the current data on the development of the infection in the unified information portal.

In 66.41% of the new cases, the patients were not vaccinated.

With them, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago, which were covered by official statistics, becomes 1,137,780 people. The active cases are 183,892.

1953 people are hospitalized, 214 of them - in intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours alone, 179 people have been admitted to medical institutions - 77.09 percent of whom - unvaccinated.

14 people died in the past 24 hours. 78.57% of them did not have immunization against the coronavirus.

Two years since the start of the pandemic Bulgaria has lost 36,512 people as a result of the disease, according to data in the portal.

Health authorities report only 1907 doses of vaccine per day.

The total doses administered so far are 4,350,311.

2,050,248 Bulgarians are vaccinated, the data show. 722,191 people have a booster dose.

