Bulgarian PM met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov held a meeting with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

The two discussed the situation around the war in Ukraine and its effects on countries in the region.

Day 36 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Fears of Possible Secession of Kherson, Humanitarian Corridor in Mariupol

Prime Minister Petkov also briefed Varhelyi on the results of a meeting of leaders of NATO member states from Southeast Europe, which took place earlier this week in Sofia at the initiative of the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia and Montenegro Join Forces to Combat the Crisis sparked by the War in Ukraine

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi also discussed bilateral talks with the Republic of North Macedonia. In them, the government defends the Bulgarian positions and has for the first time serious support in the European Union because of its new approach to Skopje, stressed Prime Minister Petkov.

Officially from Skopje: 3504 People in North Macedonia Counted as Bulgarians

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT