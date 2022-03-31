Bulgarian PM met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Council of Ministers

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov held a meeting with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

The two discussed the situation around the war in Ukraine and its effects on countries in the region.

Prime Minister Petkov also briefed Varhelyi on the results of a meeting of leaders of NATO member states from Southeast Europe, which took place earlier this week in Sofia at the initiative of the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi also discussed bilateral talks with the Republic of North Macedonia. In them, the government defends the Bulgarian positions and has for the first time serious support in the European Union because of its new approach to Skopje, stressed Prime Minister Petkov.

