Pentagon: Russian Troops have begun Withdrawing from the Kyiv region

Russian troops have begun their relocation from the Kyiv region. This was stated by a Pentagon official, explaining that the Russian units are moving in a northerly direction.

About 20 percent of Russian troops in the Kyiv region, including those controlling the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, are in various stages of moving north, the Washington Post quoted the Pentagon official.

For the US military, however, this does not mean that Moscow is fulfilling its commitment to stop the attack in major cities.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that according to analyzes, Russia intends to strengthen these units and send them elsewhere in Ukraine.

The new direction is expected to be the region of the eastern Donbas, which seems to be becoming a new priority for the Kremlin after strong resistance in other parts of the country.

For successful de-escalation, Washington needs the Russian military to return to Russia and there are no indications so far, Kirby said. He also said that the Russian military is still conducting air strikes on Kyiv.

