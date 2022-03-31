The US believes Putin has been Misled and his Advisers are Afraid to tell him the Truth

Advisers to Russian President Putin have misinformed him about Russia's military failures in Ukraine, the White House said, citing intelligence reports. They believe the advisers are afraid to tell Putin the truth. He was also misled about the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said this distortion of information could lead to the risk of further isolation of Putin. There was also tension between him and the top military.

“Presenting misinformation contributes to the feeling that this is a strategic mistake for them. I will not characterize what they think about this, nor how they use misinformation to make decisions. But relying on misinformation is a strategic failure,” she said.

Ukrainian forces recaptured their territories captured by Russian troops. Among them was the strategically important suburb of Kyiv - Irpen. Against the background of these conquests, the Russian invasion seems to have stopped a month after it began on February 24.

“We have information that Putin has been misled by the leaders of the Russian army,” said a senior US official, who requested anonymity, citing declassified US intelligence.

“Putin has been deliberately lied to by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and has been misled by the scale of the impact of Western sanctions on Russia's crippled economy. And that's only because his top advisers are afraid to tell him the truth,” he said.

According to declassified data, Putin did not even know that conscripts had been sent to fight in Ukraine and did not know the scale of the civilian and military lives lost and the number of equipment destroyed.

There is “a constant tension between Putin and the defense ministry stemming from Putin's distrust of the MoD leadership,” the official said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on the intelligence, saying: “Dictators do not like people who tell the truth to the government.”

/BNR