Day 36 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Fears of Possible Secession of Kherson, Humanitarian Corridor in Mariupol

Russia has announced a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol today. For tomorrow, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, David Arakhamia, announced the continuation of talks with Russia.

Day 35 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The West does not Believe Russia is Withdrawing

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented in a video address from the streets of Kyiv that negotiations with Russia are ongoing, but so far are only “words without specifics.”

Russia is concentrating its forces in Donbas, Zelensky said.

“The negotiation process continues, but for now without specifics. There is talk of an alleged withdrawal of Russian forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv - this is not a withdrawal, but a consequence of the expulsion of Russians from our forces,” said the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky: The Signals from the Talks in Turkey are Positive

The General Staff of the Ukrainian army believes that Russia is preparing to hold a referendum in the conquered Kherson to separate the region as an “independent people's republic.”

Zelensky also warned about the possibility of applying the model of secession of Luhansk and Donetsk in Kherson.

The US believes Putin has been Misled and his Advisers are Afraid to tell him the Truth

Russia has offered Ukraine a ceasefire in the besieged port city of Mariupol at 10 a.m. this morning to organize the evacuation of civilians. This was announced by Major General Mikhail Mizintsev to Interfax.

Residents of Mariupol can move to Berdyansk and from there to Zaporizhzhia, Mizintsev added.

A fuel depot came under Russian rocket fire in Dnipro, the chairman of the city council Mykola Lukashuk announced on the social network Telegram. There are no reports of casualties.

Pentagon: Russian Troops have begun Withdrawing from the Kyiv region

/BNR