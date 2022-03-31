Orange Code for Stormy and Strong Winds in Bulgaria
Orange code for stormy winds has been announced today in 7 districts in Bulgaria - Sofia, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Kardzhali.
A strong and temporarily stormy south wind with gusts of about 25 m/s will blow in these areas.
In other areas, a yellow code has been announced due to the strong south wind with gusts up to 20-25 m/s, in some parts of the mountains the wind speed can reach up to 30 m/s.
Due to the synoptic situation with the transfer of air masses from the southwest, at the head of a Mediterranean cyclone that will pass through the northwestern regions of the Balkan Peninsula, there will be a high concentration of dust from the Sahara over the country.
