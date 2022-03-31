From April 1: No more Color Zones to Entry Bulgaria, Digital Certificate Remains

As of April 1, the color zones, according to which the procedure for entering Bulgaria has been determined, will be abolished. From 01.04.2022 to 15.05.2022, all persons, regardless of the country from which they come, are admitted to the territory of the country upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease or testing or equivalent, or a similar document containing such data. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with her order issued on the basis of the Ordinance on the terms and conditions for conducting border health control of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Entering Bulgaria: From Today the Dark Red Zone is Removed (Full List of Countries)

Persons who do not present at least one of the mentioned documents are allowed on the territory of the country and are placed under a 10-day quarantine. Quarantine may be terminated if the person undergoes PCR or rapid antigen testing no earlier than 72 hours of arrival in the country. In case of a negative result, the quarantine of the person shall be considered terminated from the day of registration of the result in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19.

