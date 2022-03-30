Cabinet Speaker: Gas Payments in Rubles will not be Allowed in Bulgaria
“The position of the government, which is coordinated at European level, is that there will be no violation of existing contracts for gas supplies. They clearly stipulate that payments will be made either in euros or in dollars.” This was stated by Cabinet spokeswoman Lena Borislavova in response to a question about Russia's request.
Russia: Bulgaria will Pay for Natural Gas in Rubles
“We discussed what additional measures can be taken in the event of a suspension of supplies, which, however, is not expected at the moment, because Bulgaria is supplied with gas in a different way. It is unlikely that there will be such consequences for our territory,” Borislavova stressed.
Russia: Payment for Gas and Oil might not be in Rubles Right Away
According to her, the alternative supplies can be accepted through the gas connection with Greece. “As you know, there is a large capacity for the development of Azerbaijani gas from there. In addition, through our relationship with Turkey, additional quantities can also be submitted to the Bulgarian gas network from other countries than Russia,” she said. And added: “Negotiations are underway with Turkey on connecting our gas systems.”
