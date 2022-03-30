Russia: Payment for Gas and Oil might not be in Rubles Right Away

Russia will not want gas and oil payments to be made in rubles as of April 1, the Kremlin said today. Putin has said that converting payments from dollars to rubles will be a gradual process. However, it will include all valuable raw materials, not just gas and oil, the Kremlin said.

Putin: Russia will Accept Payments for Natural Gas only in Rubles

Putin has ordered the government to draw up a plan for this gradual shift to ruble payments. On April 1, the cabinet, the central bank and Gazprom must present their proposals on how to do this. When asked by the Kremlin whether customers will have to pay for deliveries in rubles as of April 1, spokesman Peskov said:

“Absolutely not!”

Russia: Bulgaria will Pay for Natural Gas in Rubles

Gas supplies and payments are a complex process that takes time to change, he said. However, observers say the Kremlin's statement should not be seen as a step backwards. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has warned the EU that if they want natural gas in the future, they will have to readjust to paying in rubles. Exports of oil, wheat, metals, fertilizers, coal and timber may also be suspended in the future if they are not paid in rubles.

Von der Leyen on Gas Payments in Rubles: Gone are the Days when Energy could be Used for Blackmail!

The G-7 countries refuse to pay for deliveries in rubles. For this reason, the German Minister of Economy has today launched an emergency response plan to cut off gas supplies.

Cabinet Speaker: Gas Payments in Rubles will not be Allowed in Bulgaria

