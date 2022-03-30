Officially from Skopje: 3504 People in North Macedonia Counted as Bulgarians

Bulgaria: Officially from Skopje: 3504 People in North Macedonia Counted as Bulgarians

3504 people define themselves as Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia, of which 2121 are men and 1383 are women.

This became clear from the results of the census in the country, conducted in September 2021, which were announced by the director of the State Statistical Office Apostol Simovski in Skopje. The total population is 2,097,319, of which 1,836,713 live in the country.

The data show that 54.25 percent of all those enumerated identified themselves as Macedonians, 29.52 percent as Albanians, 3.98 as Turks, 1.18 as Serbs, 0.87 percent as Bosniaks and 0,34 percent are Vlachs, Simovski was quoted as saying by BTA.

According to the presented table, 58.48% of the permanent residents of the country declare themselves as Macedonians, 24.3% as Albanians, 3.86% as Turks, 2.53% as Roma, 0.94% as Vlachs and 0.87% as Bosniaks.

Of Macedonian citizens who have been abroad for more than 12 months and foreigners who have been in the country for less than 12 months, 24.45 percent said they were Macedonian and 66.36% Albanians 4.79% declared themselves as Turks, 1.02% as Roma, 0.19% as Vlachs and 0.35% as Serbs.

