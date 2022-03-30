Unchain Fintech Festival - The Regional Premiere Fintech & Blockchain Event

March 30, 2022
For 2 days this summer, between 13th to 14th of July 2022, Oradea will become ground zero for innovation in financial services

Fintech and blockchain are taking the financial industry by storm. This summer, between the 13th and 14th of July 2022, Oradea, the heart of Central and Eastern Europe, will become ground zero for innovation in financial services. Bankers, financial institutions, regulators, startups, investors, and all other key stakeholders of the ecosystem will come together at Unchain Fintech Festival to discuss the latest trends, create business opportunities and spark innovation in financial services.

“Together with all the relevant experts in the financial and tech industry, we will shape the business landscape in payments, loans, insurance, personal finance, e-commerce, banking, and more. Central and Eastern Europe has a great potential of being one of the key drivers in the global fintech and blockchain economic shift. Regional unicorns have offered just a glimpse into the potential of the CEE and, through Unchain Fintech Festival, we aim to grow and maximize the innovation and business capabilities of the region”, states Alexandra Pollack, Co-Founder and CEO of Unchain Fintech Festival.

She is a veteran of the tech events industry, having organized over the past 12 years large-scale B2B trade shows, innovation conferences and startup programs.

The two days of the festival will cover the most important trends in fintech and blockchain, being an in-person meeting place for 500+ innovative financial institutions, regulators, technology companies, VCs and startups, with 3 main event areas:

  • Unchain Trends - conferences and workshops stage on "hot topics” of the field with keynote speakers from important players, regulators and opinion leaders;
  • Unchain Ideas - pitching stage and booth area with top fintech startups in the region;
  • Unchain Connections - 1to1 meetings and networking area with set-up for matchmaking to facilitate direct interactions between companies, startups and investors to build relations.

The central summer event will be preceded by a series of Demo Nights and Industry Talks meant to bring an even closer spotlight on the disrupting potential each CEE region has to uncover. The first event of the series will take place next Wednesday, on April 6th 2022, from 4pm CET (GMT+1), and will focus on Hungary

fintech, unchain, festival, startup
