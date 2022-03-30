Bulgaria: New Jump in Gas Prices from April 1
New jump in gas prices from April 1 in Bulgaria. The increase is 13.35% compared to March. Thus, the price of blue fuel would be around BGN 128.
The increase discussed at today's meeting of the EWRC is significantly less than the previously announced by Bulgargaz nearly 60 percent.
An analysis is to be made for possible changes in the prices of heating and hot water. There may be new tariffs from May 1.
In the middle of the year, the water companies are expected to announce new prices for drinking water as well.
