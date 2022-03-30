COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Recovered Patients More than the New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for a 24-hour period are 1698, while the recovered for the same period are 2761, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.
The tests performed for the same period were 15,551 (10.9 percent). 18 people died. The active cases are currently 187,031.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,498 people have died and 1,136,604 have been infected.
1847 doses of vaccines were given during the last 24 hours. There are 236 new patients in hospitals. The total number of hospitalizations is 1971.
/BTA
