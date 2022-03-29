Turkish Airlines launches daily flights from Sofia and Varna to Istanbul

Business » TOURISM | March 29, 2022, Tuesday // 17:20
Turkish Airlines increases the frequency of its flights from Bulgaria to Istanbul and they become a total of 28 per week. From this week the airline starts 3 daily, regular flights from Sofia to Istanbul and 1 daily flight from Varna to Istanbul. The new schedule will allow passengers to travel to magnificent Istanbul and visit one of the more than 300 destinations around the world to which Turkish Airlines flies. The flights depart from Sofia every day from 9:30 am, 3:25 pm and 9:15 pm and once a day from Varna.

With the renewed frequency of flights, the airline is gradually returning to the pace of work from before the pandemic. With this exclusive opportunity and convenience, travel enthusiasts can enjoy Istanbul, immerse themselves in its rich history and multicolored cultural nuances, and explore the remarkable Turkish cuisine while watching the sunsets over the Bosphorus.

Istanbul's modern airport connects travel enthusiasts with the world, thanks to the more than 300 destinations to which Turkish Airlines flies. On board the aircraft, passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy professional service and excellent services in both economy and business class. More information about the flights can be found on the official website of the airline here.

Sofia:

Flight number     Days                   Leaving                          Arriving

TK1028                 Every day           Sofia 9:30                      Istanbul 11:00

TK1032                 Every day           Sofia 15:25                    Istanbul 16:50

TK1030                 Every day           Sofia 21:15                    Istanbul 22:45

Varna:

Flight number     Days                   Leaving                           Arriving

TK1072               Tuesday,            Varna 9:00                      Istanbul 10:05
                            Wednesday,
                            Friday,
                            Sunday

TK1076               Monday,            Varna 22:25                     Istanbul 23:30
                            Thursday,
                            Saturday

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Turkish Airlines

Tags: Turkish Arilines, Istanbul, sofia, Varna
