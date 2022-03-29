Ukraine – Russia Talks: Limiting Hostilities, Possible Meeting between Putin and Zelensky

Another round of talks: Kyiv described them as difficult, Moscow – constructive

A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. Kyiv described them as difficult and Moscow as constructive. Among the issues discussed was the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes. Russia will look into Ukraine's proposals and respond. Today or tomorrow it will become clear whether there is a prospect before the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul for their first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks.

Kyiv continues to insist on a ceasefire without compromising territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Russia wants Ukraine to give up all intentions to join NATO, an issue on which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to compromise.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikovl lead the representatives of his country, the Russian delegation was headed by Putin's adviser Vladimir Medinsky.

There were handshakes only with representatives of the hosts.

Ahead of talks at Dolmabahce Palace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Russians and Ukrainians to end the tragedy. “We believe there is no loser if the talks lead to peace”, the Turkish leader said.

"The progress you will make in the negotiations will make a summit possible between the leaders. We are ready to host such a meeting,” Erdogan said.

At today's meeting, the issues of security guarantees for Ukraine and the ceasefire were discussed in order to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

The talks lasted more than three hours, in which a Ukrainian representative made this statement:

“Intensive consultations are being held on some important issues. The most important is an agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine because with this agreement we will be able to end the war. The second important issue is a ceasefire to resolve all accumulated humanitarian problems,” said Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the President of Ukraine.

The escalation of war and hatred is becoming a growing problem, Podoliak said. Ukraine has proposed a neutral status in exchange for security guarantees.

“The proposals include a 15-year consultation period on annexed Crimea and can only take effect if the fire ceases. We have received a clear position and proposals from Ukraine, which will be read and passed on to President Putin”, said the head of the Russian delegation.

Moscow is offering a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky at the same time as initialing an agreement between the two countries.

Moscow has offered Kyiv to hold a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky while initiating a peace treaty with foreign ministers, RIA Novosti reported.

Russia is taking two steps towards Kyiv to de-escalate the conflict, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said after the talks in Istanbul. He noted that the meeting was constructive.

Russian Defense Ministry: We drastically limit military action in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense has decided to drastically reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas. This is stated in a statement of the ministry, published after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul and read by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, TASS reports.

“In view of the fact that the negotiations on the preparation of the Treaty of Neutrality and Nuclear-Free Status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine are moving into practice, taking into account the principles discussed at today's meeting, the Russian Ministry of Defense in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for the continuation of negotiations and the achievement of the ultimate goal - coordination and signing of the above-mentioned agreement - took a cardinal decision to reduce military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv several times,” clarified Fomin

