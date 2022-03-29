COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Wearing Masks will be Optional on April 1
The parliamentary health committee discussed the new rules, which will take effect after the end of the March 31 emergency.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Will We Still Wear Masks after Restrictions are Lifted?
Deputies from the ruling coalition suggest that the Minister of Health and the regional health inspectorates have the right to impose basic restrictive measures such as wearing masks and keeping distance and without announcing an emergency.
The proposal is part of amendments to the Health Act, which the committee discussed at first reading.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: End of Restrictions from April 1
Before the beginning of the sitting, the chairman of the health commission in the parliament, Assoc. Prof. Anton Tonev announced that wearing masks on April 1 would be optional.
The reason - the changes in the Health Act, which entitle the Minister of Health to impose measures after the end of the epidemic, if adopted, will probably take effect in the first week of April.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1442 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
According to Petko Salchev, manager of the National Health Insurance Fund, the decision belongs to the legislature, but the bill sets out activities that are not provided for in the budget of the Health Insurance Fund. The NHIF will be obliged, for example, in the event of an influenza epidemic, under certain conditions, to conclude contracts for extra beds.
The bill was passed in the first vote.
