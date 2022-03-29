Bulgaria: Luxury Cars of Ukrainian Refugees are Being Stolen in Burgas and Nessebar

A second luxury car of Ukrainian refugees has been stolen, Nova TV reported. After a stolen car in Varna, a jeep was now taken from a parking lot in front of a hotel in Nessebar.

The belongings of a family of refugees from the Zaporizhzhia region were in the car. The owner, Dmitry Babenko, alerted the police immediately, and the hotel assisted him with video surveillance footage. All that could be seen was a dark figure approaching the jeep and then the car starting. Babenko is also seeking assistance from the regional governor in Burgas.

“There are suspicions that the car may have been taken to Turkey and then sold to Syria and we will not find it. Therefore, if the police act quickly, we can find it before it disappears completely. We'll see if the robbers can give it back to us for ransom or the governor can help us find it. We have now written an application,” he said

Luxury cars without insurance, alarms and protection have made car thieves in Bulgaria very active. Police have already taken action. “Of course, the vehicles in question, especially the more luxurious ones, are likely to be the target of criminal encroachment. We work with the criminal contingent. We have other events that we have planned, and our idea is to limit as much as possible the possibility of this type of crime,” said Kaloyan Kaloyanov, director of the police in Burgas.

In addition to car theft, cases of stolen license plates of Ukrainian cars have already been registered.

/Dnevnik