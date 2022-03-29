Ukraine: Rocket Hit the Building of the Regional Administration in Mykolaiv

A rocket hit the building of the district administration in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. An air alarm is currently sounding. There are reports of injuries and people missing, no casualties have been reported so far.

Two more strikes are expected. Russian planes were spotted over Kherson, in the direction of Mykolaiv.

“There was a strike to the building of the district administration. A rescue operation is underway. We're looking for eight people under the rubble. No casualties have been confirmed so far. 50 people were injured but left the building alone. Two are in hospital,” said Vitaly Kim, Mykolaiv's governor. And he posted videos and photos of the attack on his Telegram channel.

/Nova