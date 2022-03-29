Day 34 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Victims in Mariupol, Battles around Kyiv, Aid from the US
Victims in Mariupol, battles around Kyiv, new aid from the United States: Here is a summary of major events surrounding the war in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Arrived in Istanbul for Talks
5000 died in Mariupol
A senior Ukrainian official has said at least 5,000 people have been killed in the besieged southern city of Mariupol since the invasion began. Against the background of the continuing Russian shelling, no one is collecting bodies from the streets. The foreign ministry described the city's humanitarian situation as “catastrophic”.
Fierce battles around Kyiv
Russian attacks near Kyiv have cut off power to more than 80,000 homes, officials said, stressing the danger facing the capital. “The enemy is trying to break through the corridor around Kyiv and block transport routes,” said Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.
Rumor of poisoning
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators may have been the target of alleged poisoning. The suspects - but without any evidence - are Russian “hardliners” who seek to sabotage the peace talks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Was Abramovich Poisoned - How does Ukraine React to the Speculations
New peace talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiators in Kyiv were looking into Russia's demand for Ukrainian neutrality. Ahead of the first face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine, which are due to begin today in Turkey, Zelensky said: “This point of the talks is understandable to me and is being discussed and carefully studied.”
Zelensky to the West: Fear makes you Complicit
Proof of prohibited weapons
Ukraine has evidence that Russian forces used banned cluster bombs in two southern regions of the country, said Chief Prosecutor Irina Venediktova
Destruction worth 5 billion
The Ukrainian government estimates the economic damage from the Russian invasion at nearly 5 billion. Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on Facebook that the estimate of 4.9 billion (515.8 billion euros) included immediate damage plus expected losses in trade and economic activity.
Nearly billion in US aid
The US government is offering an additional .9 billion to help Ukraine. The proposal includes spending nearly billion on US efforts to “counter Russia's malicious influence and meet emerging security, energy, cybersecurity, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization and resilience civil society needs,” the White House said.
Russia's leading independent newspaper closed down
Russia's most important independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, has suspended publishing until the end of the war in Ukraine. The newspaper, which felt insulted by Russian censors over its coverage of the war, said it had made the decision in favor of both sides.
Ukraine takes over a village
Ukrainian troops are completing the purge of Russian troops from the village of Mala Rogan on the outskirts of Kharkiv, while Kyiv forces launch counterattacks against the Russian invasion.
“Unfriendly” conditions
Russia has said it is preparing to restrict the entry of citizens of “unfriendly” countries, including EU member states and the United States, in response to Western sanctions against the country.
Putin Forbids Bulgarians to Visit Russia
Heineken, Carlsberg leave Russia
Competitors in the industry - Heineken and Carlsberg - are becoming the last Western companies to withdraw from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, following in the footsteps of Coca-Cola, McDonald's and other multinational companies.
Kadyrov in Mariupol
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov arrives in Mariupol to raise fighters' morale, Russian media report
Mariupol “In the Hands of the Occupiers"
/BGNES
