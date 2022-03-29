Biden: I will not Apologize to Putin. I don't Care what he Thinks

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not intend to apologize to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his speech in Warsaw, in which he said he should be removed from power.

According to the American head of state, his impromptu comment reflected only his own “moral outrage” and not a change in the administration's policy, Reuters reported.

“Neither then nor now am I expressing a change in policy. I expressed the moral outrage I felt and I do not apologize,” he told White House reporters, noting that before the remark in a speech Saturday, he had visited displaced families from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of a speech in the Polish capital, Biden added that Putin “cannot stay in power.” Administration officials were quick to clarify that the White House was not in favor of regime change in Russia.

Biden added on Monday that he was “not looking back” when asked if his remark would provoke a negative response from Putin.

“I don't care what he thinks ... He will do what he does.”

But Biden again suggested that Putin would not lead Russia for long.

If the Russian president “continues on the course he has followed, he will become a pariah around the world and who knows what will happen at home in terms of support.”

