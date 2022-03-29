Peskov: Nuclear Weapons only when there is an Existential Threat to Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with PBS television that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the event of a “threat to the country's existence” and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine.

The Russian side “has no doubt that the tasks of the special military operation in Ukraine will be fulfilled,” Peskov said, adding:

“No matter how the operation ends, this is, of course, not a reason to use nuclear weapons. We have a concept of security in which it is very clear that only in the event of a threat to the existence of the state, our country, can we use nuclear weapons. And we will really use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat to our country's existence.”

Asked whether Russia will suspend gas supplies to Europe if the EU refuses to pay for supplies in rubles, Peskov said: “No payment - no gas”, but added: “When we learn what Europe's final decision is, we will explore what can to be done. But we definitely do not intend to do charity work,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

