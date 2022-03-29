Everyone in Class - End of COVID-19 Testing and Online Learning in Bulgaria

As of today, students who are still studying online for refusing to be tested once a week for COVID-19 must return to class, as the virus test in schools will be discontinued as of today.

Other precautionary measures remain in force, such as wearing a mask in the corridors and common areas for children in grades I to IV, as well as everywhere for older students and teachers, keeping distance, disinfecting and ventilating.

From the abolition of testing until the end of the epidemic, online learning will only be possible for students who have written permission. According to the Preschool and School Education Act, parents have the right to choose to transfer their children to an electronic environment for health or other valid reasons, certified by a document. For up to 30 days of online learning, permission for this is given by the school principal, and for a longer period - by the head of the Regional Department of Education.

It has already been announced that the government will not extend after March 31, 2022 the term of the epidemic emergency introduced in the country.

Health authorities introduced saliva screening tests as a condition of in-person learning on November 10, 2021. Initially, the study was conducted twice a week. A “green certificate” was introduced on October 21 last year, and regular testing was dropped for students and teachers with a valid document for vaccination, post-illness, antibodies or a negative laboratory test. From December 6, 2021, the remaining students are tested only once a week.

/BGNES