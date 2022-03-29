COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1442 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 1442 found in 13 155 tests, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. This means that 10.9 percent of the tests performed for the last 24 hours are positive. 68.86 percent of the new cases are of unvaccinated persons.
In the last 24 hours, 43 people have died. 93 percent of them have not been vaccinated.
The number of newcomers to hospitals with covid are 294, and 78.23 of them have not been vaccinated. There are 218 accommodated patients in intensive care units.
Another 1,398 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given.
/BTA
