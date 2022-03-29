COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1442 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 29, 2022, Tuesday // 08:29
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1442 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 1442 found in 13 155 tests, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. This means that 10.9 percent of the tests performed for the last 24 hours are positive. 68.86 percent of the new cases are of unvaccinated persons.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Will We Still Wear Masks after Restrictions are Lifted?

In the last 24 hours, 43 people have died. 93 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The number of newcomers to hospitals with covid are 294, and 78.23 of them have not been vaccinated. There are 218 accommodated patients in intensive care units.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 362 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Another 1,398 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria