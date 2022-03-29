Was Abramovich Poisoned - How does Ukraine React to the Speculations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there was currently “a hunger for sensations” and advised all those who will take part in talks with Russia today “not to eat or drink anything and preferably not to touch surfaces”.

The Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Arrived in Istanbul for Talks

His comment came in connection with allegations that earlier this month, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and representatives of the Ukrainian negotiating team showed symptoms of poisoning.

The members of the Ukrainian delegation, who were reported to have shown symptoms, said they were feeling fine and called for unconfirmed information not to be believed.

The Kremlin has announced that Abramovich mediated the talks at the beginning of the war but no longer has any role in the talks between the two countries.

Because of his alleged ties to the Russian president, Abramovich was on Britain's list of sanctioned individuals.

