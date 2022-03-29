Was Abramovich Poisoned - How does Ukraine React to the Speculations
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there was currently “a hunger for sensations” and advised all those who will take part in talks with Russia today “not to eat or drink anything and preferably not to touch surfaces”.
The Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Arrived in Istanbul for Talks
His comment came in connection with allegations that earlier this month, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and representatives of the Ukrainian negotiating team showed symptoms of poisoning.
The members of the Ukrainian delegation, who were reported to have shown symptoms, said they were feeling fine and called for unconfirmed information not to be believed.
The Kremlin has announced that Abramovich mediated the talks at the beginning of the war but no longer has any role in the talks between the two countries.
Because of his alleged ties to the Russian president, Abramovich was on Britain's list of sanctioned individuals.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 34 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Victims in Mariupol, Battles around Kyiv, Aid from the US
- » Zelensky to the West: Fear makes you Complicit
- » The Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Arrived in Istanbul for Talks
- » Mariupol “In the Hands of the Occupiers"
- » The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: Russian Forces Withdraw from the Kyiv Region
- » The Damage from the War in Ukraine amounts to over 63 Billion Dollars