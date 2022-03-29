The Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived in Istanbul for talks. Prior to the talks, the Turkish president will meet separately with representatives of the two countries.

A New Round of Talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey

The meeting is expected to begin at about 10 o'clock local time. The talks were agreed on Sunday in a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey.

Turkey has mediated talks for the second time since the start of the war. The foreign ministers of the two countries met in Istanbul on March 10th.

Mariupol “In the Hands of the Occupiers"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is ready to negotiate neutrality if peace is achieved. However, neutrality must be guaranteed by third countries and approved by a referendum by Ukrainians.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT