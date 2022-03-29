The Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Arrived in Istanbul for Talks

World » UKRAINE | March 29, 2022, Tuesday // 08:08
Bulgaria: The Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Arrived in Istanbul for Talks TACC

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived in Istanbul for talks. Prior to the talks, the Turkish president will meet separately with representatives of the two countries.

A New Round of Talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey

The meeting is expected to begin at about 10 o'clock local time. The talks were agreed on Sunday in a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey.

Turkey has mediated talks for the second time since the start of the war. The foreign ministers of the two countries met in Istanbul on March 10th.

Mariupol “In the Hands of the Occupiers"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is ready to negotiate neutrality if peace is achieved. However, neutrality must be guaranteed by third countries and approved by a referendum by Ukrainians.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: delegations, talks, Russia, Ukraine, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria