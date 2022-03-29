Bulgaria: Textbooks in Ukrainian Language will be Provided for Refugee Children

The Bulgarian education platform e-prosveta already has a Ukrainian “classroom”, especially for children from Ukraine.

As of today, over 160 e-readable versions of textbooks up to 11th grade in Ukrainian are available on the platform and can be used free of charge.

“The war forced thousands of Ukrainian families to leave their homes for hours and seek refuge in Bulgaria. Everyone should help as much as they can. Of course, the health and education of children come first because they are the most vulnerable,” said a spokesperson from Prosveta.

Ukrainian students have access to the textbooks of one of the leading publishers of children's and educational literature in Ukraine – “Ранок” (Morning). The initiative is made possible jointly with the European Association of Textbook Publishers (EEPG) to support Ukrainian children and their families. Access to textbooks in e-prosveta does not require registration and is done quickly through the specially created page “За УКРАЙНА”.

“This will help children not to interrupt their education, will reduce stress and will make them easier to integrate. All parents and teachers involved in the education of these children can benefit free of charge and make their work easier. We will continue to support them,” said a spokesperson from Prosveta.

This is not the only Prosveta initiative in support of Ukrainian students. In early March, the publishing group announced that it was providing free of charge its books and textbooks for all children fleeing the war in Ukraine who enrolled in Bulgarian kindergartens or schools during the current school year.



/Prosveta

