The Balkan Business Awards 2022: Bulgarians among the Winners

Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Kosovo with gold statuettes

The leaders in business in the Balkans - municipalities and companies from Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Kosovo - were honored in the eighth edition of the Balkan Business Awards.

The Balkan Business Awards 2022 ceremony, organized by the public communications agency VIP Communication, brought together the best in business at the 5-star Regnum Spa Hotel in Bansko.

The awards were presented by H.E. Donika Hoxha - Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Bulgaria, Mr. Burhan Nemutlu - President of the Bulgarian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Romeo Shatev - President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Blagoevgrad, Mr. Martin Kostov - Secretary of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others.

The largest Balkan Business Forum honored the most successful in business in 2022. Those who, even during a global epidemic crisis, and in the last month and next to a devastating war near the Balkans, invested in the scale and innovation of their structures and industries, which allowed them to create new jobs and expand their markets. And thanks to the event's media partners, the successes of the Balkan industry have reached a wide audience on the peninsula, saturated with news about the war in Ukraine, the number of Covid cases, vaccines, etc.

Special guests of the event and winners of the ceremony were brothers-entrepreneurs Edison and Rushit Elezaj - owners of the Albanian company LAJTHIZA INVEST SH.A, Deputy Mayor of Lovech Daniel Kolev, Nedelko Kaloyanov - Municipal Councilor from Chelopech - Alexander Novoselski - Manager of AB Novoselski - Strumica, Mehmed Dermendji - Deputy Director of Foreign Markets of Jupiter Holding, Atanas Pishev - owner of Al-Max in North Macedonia, Emrah Sazak - Member of the Board of Alcomet AD, Ferat Aidari - owner of ADA Distribution Kosovo, Georgi Deliev and Radoslav Sarafov - founders of IRON Brothers, Strumica businesswoman Magdalena Hristova and entrepreneur Turhut Ismail, who described himself as a hotelier, builder at heart, philosopher by education and heart thief.

The guests thanked the organizers of the event - the managing partners of VIP Communication Patricia Kirilova and Doncho Georgiev, for the support provided by such forums in the cooperation between companies and municipalities in the Balkans.

The hosts of the event were Tsvetomir Dimitrov and the journalist and PR expert Patricia Kirilova, shining on the stage with an impressive dress from the fashion house Kiara Fashion, which also dresses the participants in the most prestigious competition in our country - Miss Bulgaria.

The young talents of Bansko from the Silvana Dance Sports Dance Club, led by Silvana Hadjiyska, took care of the mood of the guests.

In addition to unique gold statuettes and certificates of honor, the winners left with gifts from the cosmetics company REFAN. The partner of the event was the leader in digital printing “Fresh Print”, as well as the producers of the unique Bulgarian wine Edoardo Miroglio, created by the Italian entrepreneur Edoardo Miroglio, who chose Bulgaria for his investments.

Here are the winners:

- GRAND PRIX - LAJTHIZA INVEST SH.A Puke, Albania

- SUSTAINABLE AND BALANCED BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT - LOVECH MUNICIPALITY

- Leader in euro funds usefunds use - CHELOPECH MUNICIPALITY

- AD Blue Industry Leader - AB NOVOSELSKI, North Macedonia

- Balkans Passive Road Safety Leader - JUPITER HOLDING Plovdiv, Bulgaria

- Best innovative product - Biser AL-MAKS, North Maсedonia

- Aluminum Production Leader - ALCOMET, Bulgaria

- Distribution leader -ADA Distribution, Kosovo (RKS)

- Bulgarian Identity and National Spirit Guardian - TURHUT ISMAIL, Bulgaria

- Best traditions guardians - IRON Brothers, Bulgaria

- Business Woman of the Year - MAGDALENA HRISTOVA, North Macedonia

- Balkans Best Fitness Chain - PULSE FITNESS & SPA, Bulgaria

- Best Customer Services - HOTEL EMERALD, Kosovo

/VIP COMMUNICATION

