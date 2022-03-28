Putin Forbids Bulgarians to Visit Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that President Vladimir Putin would sign a decree restricting the entry into Russia of citizens of “unfriendly states” in response to Western sanctions.

These are countries such as the United States, Canada, countries in European Union (including Bulgaria), Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and several others.

Russian Ambassador: If it wasn't for the USSR, only the Sofia Region would Remain from Bulgaria

Russia is not interested in Western mediation in negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov added.

“Now they are telling us - give diplomacy a chance. Well, of course, we want to give diplomacy a chance, so we agreed to the talks, which are now resuming in Istanbul,” Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media, quoted by Interfax.

“But I have given you examples, and there are many more examples where the achievements of diplomacy have been destroyed by our Western colleagues. Now you cannot trust them. And I would not like to see any (diplomatic) shuttles from our Western colleagues because they have already sent their diplomats in February this year in Ukraine, and in February 2015 in Minsk,” the minister said.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: Russian Forces Withdraw from the Kyiv Region

Denazification and demilitarization are mandatory elements for Russia in future agreements with Ukraine, Lavrov said.

According to him, representatives of nationalist battalions in Ukraine are currently “learning Nazi methods of warfare in practice.”

“If you have now seen how the Ukrainian Nazis from the Azov or Aidar battalions treat Russian prisoners of war, I think everything will become clear to you,” the minister said.

There are no confirmations from independent sources about his accusations.

A New Round of Talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey

Lavrov believes that a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, just to exchange views would be counterproductive at this stage.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for such a meeting.

“(President Putin) said he never refused to meet with President Zelensky. The only thing he considers fundamentally important is that these meetings be well prepared. Now this is the situation and this crisis situation in Ukraine, the conflict is internal, it has become so large all these years that a huge number of problems have accumulated, so just meeting and exchanging what do you think, what I think will now be just counterproductive” Lavrov said.

He added: “It is not in vain that when the Ukrainian side came to us immediately after the start of the special military operation and offered to negotiate, we agreed, these negotiations have continued and are currently continuing.”

“And we are interested in seeing the culmination of these talks with a result. A result that will achieve our main goals,” Lavrov said.

Zelensky told Russian Journalists that He was Ready for Big Concessions. Moscow Banned the Interview

According to the head of Russian diplomacy, a meeting between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine is possible after clarifying key issues for the Russian Federation.

“The meeting is needed as soon as we have clarity on the outcome of all key issues,” Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia has been drawing the West's attention to Ukraine's problems for many years.

“The West did not listen to us, now they have heard: at least something,” Lavrov said.

“Now the main thing is to stop pleasing the Ukrainians who just want to create a kind of negotiation, a kind of solution. We are well aware of their ability to imitate the process, this time we will not be able to get this way - we need a result based on of the results of the negotiations, which will be fixed by the presidents,” he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ