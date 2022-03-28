Just in a Day: Three Signals for Mines in the Black Sea near Bulgaria

A total of three mines in Black Sea waters were reported to Bulgarian, Romanian and Turkish authorities on Monday. All of them were spotted near Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has spread information that the Navy will conduct reconnaissance and investigation after receiving a signal for a spotted mine in the Black Sea. Today, according to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center - Varna, information was received from the Turkish Rescue Center that the Turkish ship “TOMRIZ-A” has reported a landmine at about 6.00 a.m.(Bulgarian time) about 37 nautical miles east-southeast of Cape Galata.

After an inspection, the Ministry of Defense told Nova TV that a mine in the area of ​​Cape Galata was not found. The object was plastic waste. The survey operation in the area continues.

The navy will inspect the area by helicopter and, if necessary, send a ship with a special group to destroy the mine.

Another sea mine was discovered by a fisherman about 70 kilometers from Cape Midia in the Black Sea. A ship of the Romanian Navy has gone to the place to investigate the situation, BGNES reported, citing the Romania Journal.

The minesweeper and base for the control ship Vice Admiral Constantin Belescu, with a group of demining divers on board, are on a mission to explore and intervene in a maritime area about 39 nautical miles (70-72 km) off the Black Sea coast, opposite Cape Midia, where a drifting sea mine has been reported, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said.

The mine was spotted this morning by the Romanian fishing vessel Olimpus 1, whose commander briefed Romanian authorities on official channels around 8:10 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense announced a mine was found in the Black Sea near the border with Bulgaria.

The mine was found in the waters near the town of İğneada. Underwater security teams (SAS) have been sent to the area. An operation has been undertaken to clear the mine, the ministry said in a statement, quoted by BTA.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that a mine spotted in the Bosphorus had been cleared by the Turkish Navy's Underwater Defense Team (SAS).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova