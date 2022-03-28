Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia and 62 other Compatriots on a Humanitarian Flight to Bulgaria from Moscow

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia and 62 other Compatriots on a Humanitarian Flight to Bulgaria from Moscow

A humanitarian flight organized by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has left for Moscow, from where it will return our Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin and 62 other Bulgarians. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after the meeting with leaders of Southeast European countries.

Our ambassador returned to Sofia, summoned for consultations by the Bulgarian authorities. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov stressed that he expects the Russian government to take similar steps against the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova.

Russian Ambassador: If it wasn't for the USSR, only the Sofia Region would Remain from Bulgaria

/BNT

