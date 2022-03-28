UAE: Russia is an Indispensable Member of OPEC +
United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrui said at an event on the oil industry on Monday that “aside from political issues, Russia is a vital member of the OPEC + group and its oil contribution is indispensable in the current global energy sector “struggle”.
Given that almost every country is facing a natural decline in oil production, al-Mazroui also said that the OPEC + countries will continue to cooperate and will not allow political issues to affect their joint functioning.
The statement comes after Saudi Arabia stressed last week the “essential” role of the OPEC + agreement in maintaining the balance and stability of global oil markets.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The European Commission will Negotiate on Bulgaria’s behalf with Gazprom for Russian Gas
- » Von der Leyen on Gas Payments in Rubles: Gone are the Days when Energy could be Used for Blackmail!
- » The EU and the US will Limit Europe's Dependence on Russian Energy – More LNG
- » Russia: Bulgaria will Pay for Natural Gas in Rubles
- » Chairman of the Bulgarian Energy Commission: It is Impossible Not to Rise Prices
- » Putin: Russia will Accept Payments for Natural Gas only in Rubles