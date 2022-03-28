UAE: Russia is an Indispensable Member of OPEC +

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrui said at an event on the oil industry on Monday that “aside from political issues, Russia is a vital member of the OPEC + group and its oil contribution is indispensable in the current global energy sector “struggle”.

Given that almost every country is facing a natural decline in oil production, al-Mazroui also said that the OPEC + countries will continue to cooperate and will not allow political issues to affect their joint functioning.

The statement comes after Saudi Arabia stressed last week the “essential” role of the OPEC + agreement in maintaining the balance and stability of global oil markets.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR