Bulgarian Health Adviser: Masks in Public Transport must Remain

“Wearing protective masks in public transport must remain after the end of the epidemic”. This was stated to BNT by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, Health Adviser of Sofia Municipality.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Will We Still Wear Masks after Restrictions are Lifted?

With the onset of spring, the number of coronavirus cases is declining, and Omicron's BA2 variant, which infects about half of all patients, is not as severe as previous strains, but the danger is not yet complete, he warned.

“Disinfection must remain. The cultured person washes his hands 12 times a day. Distance, when there is a danger of respiratory diseases and masks - in public transport masks, must remain. And the first most important thing - who is sick - snort, sneeze, cough or have a fever, stay at home, don’t pretend to be a hero” - said Prof. Kantardzhiev.

He pointed out that many health professionals do not agree with the lifting of the state of emergency and this must be taken into account.

Kantardzhiev called on the Minister of Health to appear before the public together with the experts he works with and to say specifically what will happen on April 1 after the end of the epidemic, because different positions are being heard at the moment.

According to Professor Kantardzhiev, it is especially important for unvaccinated elderly people to be immunized in the summer in order to avoid a new load on our hospital system in the fall.

With the tests left after the end of the mass testing at school, the authorities can check refugees from Ukraine or direct them to events involving many people, he added.

Professor Kantardzhiev called on the health authorities to consider how to keep the additional payment of the medics “on the front line” even after the end of the emergency. He stressed that tackling the large imbalance in doctors' salaries will strengthen the health care system, which in turn will improve treatment conditions.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg