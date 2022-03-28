The Damage from the War in Ukraine amounts to over 63 Billion Dollars

Bulgaria: The Damage from the War in Ukraine amounts to over 63 Billion Dollars

The war in Ukraine caused more than $63 billion in infrastructure damage, according to a new estimate from Kyiv University of Economics.

An estimate of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by March 24 estimates that at least 4,431 residential buildings were damaged, destroyed or seized, along with 92 businesses and warehouses and 378 schools.

In addition, 12 airports were destroyed, damaged or seized, as well as seven thermal and/or hydropower plants.

The estimate notes that since the university's previous study was published on March 17, a total of $ 3.5 billion has been damaged.

