COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 362 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 28, 2022, Monday // 08:23
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 362 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

Nearly 9 percent of the 4,063 tests performed are positive.

8 died in the past 24 hours.

54 are newcomers to hospitals. 2,059 is the total number of hospitalized, of which 242 are in intensive care units.

424 have recovered.

201 doses of vaccines have been administered. There are already 2,049,302 people with two doses of vaccines in our country. There are 718,316 people with a booster dose.

/BNR

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
