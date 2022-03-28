Russian Ambassador: If it wasn't for the USSR, only the Sofia Region would Remain from Bulgaria

“If it were not for the USSR, Bulgaria would have remained only in the Sofia region because back then there was talk of the division of Bulgaria and only the Soviet Union did not allow it to be divided. Not only did the USSR not allow it to be divided, but it left it the Dobrudja acquisition.” This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova in an interview with Pogled.info.

Her comment is on the occasion of the debate on the dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army in the center of the capital.

“Therefore, no matter how complicated the relationship, you need a more objective view of history. As for the monument to the Soviet Army, it seems to me that the struggle against the monuments is the last thing. Because monuments are, how to say, a symbol of every age, which every country is obliged to preserve. Take the monuments of the Russo-Turkish War, they are treated with respect. The monuments of the Soviet Army are also treated with respect in Bulgaria and we appreciate it. That is why my attitude, especially as a person who has been involved in the preservation of monuments and memorial sites, is that this is a historical heritage of each country. See, for example, France. They do not fight with the monuments there. There are monuments to Napoleon, Robespierre and the French Revolution, and various kings. Nothing and no one deals with them. There are streets in honor of American presidents, streets named after Russian composers. There is Stalingrad Street. You know, that speaks to the level of society's culture,” she said.

Mitrofanova also claims that for eight years the Russian Federation has tried in every way to influence the Kyiv regime. She justifies her country's aggression against Ukraine by claiming that Ukraine itself would attack the DPR, LPR and the Crimean peninsula illegally annexed by Moscow.

“However, the talks did not yield any results, and from the beginning of 2016, NATO and NATO countries began to supply weapons to Ukraine. We have received signals that the Ukrainian army is concentrated around these areas (Donetsk and Luhansk). It has become clear that they are planning a military operation against the two republics, as well as against Crimea,” she said. According to her, the military operation in Ukraine has revealed “the scale of the participation of Nazi battalions in the armed forces and in general their influence in politics and over the civilian population, we have clearly underestimated them.”

“For us, the revival of Nazism that we see in Ukraine is at the genetic level, something we can never allow,” Mitrofanova said.

