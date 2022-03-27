Kyiv Mayor Klitschko called on Bulgaria for Military Assistance

“In our city alone, more than 300 people have been killed, 4 children, 16 children are in hospital. More than 1,000 people have been injured. More than 90 buildings have been destroyed here. They razed Irpen to the ground, it just doesn't exist anymore. Irpen, Bucha, Gostomel, Borodyanka - they are completely destroyed.”

This was stated to Nova TV by the mayor of Kyiv and boxing champion Vitali Klitschko.

He added that half of Chernihiv was destroyed, and in Kharkiv and Mariupol 80% of residential buildings were demolished. Klitschko reports that Russian troops are currently 25-30 kilometers from the center of Kyiv.

“I am the mayor of the city. The people have given me the right to defend their interests. I must defend the lives of the people of my city,” he said, adding that he was staying in Ukraine and his subsequent decision to join the city's territorial defense.

Day 32 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden urges Putin to Step Down from Power

Klitschko predicts that Russia's interests will not end in Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Russia wants to occupy Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Its interests could reach Poland, and even further - the Czech Republic or Germany,” he said, predicting that the reason for the war was Moscow's desire to revive the Soviet empire.

The mayor of Kyiv said he and the army would do everything possible to prevent Russian forces from entering Kyiv.

“We do not want to live in authoritarianism. We have been in the USSR and we do not want to return there! We see the future of our country as part of the European family with democratic values, where human rights and freedom of speech are a priority. (...) Russian soldiers are fighting for money We are fighting for our children, for our future, for our families Nobody wants to die, but if we have to die, it will be a privilege for us It will be a privilege to we die defending our hometown”

Zelensky Asked NATO for Weapons and Discussed the Humanitarian Situation with Bulgaria’s PM

Klitschko called on Bulgaria to suspend its economic relations with Russia because, in his words, this is blood money going to the Russian army. He urged the country to help Ukraine with weapons.

“If someone thinks that the war is too far away – over there in Ukraine. If someone thinks that this war does not affect you personally - you are wrong! This war can reach any of you. Anyone on the European continent. And so please support Ukraine, support peace and do what you can to stop this bloody war! Stop the Russians! We need humanitarian aid, economic aid, political aid, weapons. Weapons of protection, because we need to defend ourselves.”

