Bulgaria’s Educational System is Ready to Accept up to 63,000 Ukrainian Students

The new order of the Ministry of Health abolishes all measures in schools, which means that all students must return fully to class, except those who apply for individual learning. This was stated by the Minister of Education Acad. Nikolay Denkov on the Bulgarian National Television.

“We expect to start the normal learning process without a pandemic. If additional measures are introduced, there will be time to react during the holidays, but for now, everything is gone. It was crucial for us to go through the last wave as softly as possible, only between the two terms we gave a break to the teachers and students. In this case, I do not think it could have gone better,” the minister said.

As of Friday, 365 applications have been submitted by Ukrainian students, of which nearly 100 children have already been enrolled in Bulgarian schools. Our educational system is ready to accept up to 63,000 Ukrainian students.

“The problem is that these people have not yet decided what to do, their dream is to go back and rebuild their lives. This process is yet to develop, we are ready for thousands of children who want to get involved in our education system”, explained Minister Denkov.

The main obstacle with Ukrainian students is the immunization calendar, which is different from the Bulgarian one, explained Acad. Denkov. That is why the Ministry of Education and Health has agreed that the children will enter school after receiving the necessary vaccines.

The Ministry of Education will propose that the beginning of the school year be September 7, but first the appropriate organization for teachers must be made. Until the end of this year, there will be no change in school schedules, the last two weeks of June will be used to work with students. With the adoption of the budget, the funds for education were increased by about BGN 550 million.

“This is the money for education, it will not change. We are calculating what additional funds we will need to accept Ukrainian children. It depends on how the war develops, whether there will be a significant increase in the number of children. If we stay at this level. At the moment, there will be no redrawing of the budget in our sphere. If the situation tightens for months, it may be necessary to update it,” Denkov said.

/BNT