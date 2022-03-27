COVID-19 in Bulgaria 704 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

704 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day - this is shown by the data of the unified information portal. 9.53% of the 7385 tests performed are positive.

The active cases are 189,422.

There are 2,045 patients in the hospital, of which 241 are in intensive care units.

The newly admitted to the hospital are 83. 84.34% of them have not been vaccinated.

4 people have died in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the infection.

482 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. 512 vaccines were given.

Total number of persons with completed vaccination course - 2,049,260.

Those wishing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday can do so in the capital, in the already known outposts, in Plovdiv and Burgas. A mobile team of the Health Inspectorate in Vratsa will vaccinate in the homes of citizens.

In addition to the outsourced vaccination points, those wishing to get vaccinated against covid-19 today can do so in the immunization points in medical institutions and regional health inspections on the ground.



