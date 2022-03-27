Day 32 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden urges Putin to Step Down from Power

US-Russia sparks: “For God's sake, this man cannot stay in power,” US President Joe Biden said about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a speech in the Polish capital, Warsaw. The White House later said Biden had not called for regime change but said Putin could not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors. The Kremlin has said it is not Biden's job to decide who rules Russia.

Day 31 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Preparations for a Russian Attack on Kyiv despite the Halted Offensive

Rocket fire in Lviv: Powerful explosions were heard in Lviv, and thick black smoke rose over the outskirts of the city. Lviv is located in western Ukraine, not far from the Polish border, and the mayor said the Russian airstrikes were aimed at sending a message to Biden. A large fuel depot was blown up. Lviv has become something of a refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Zelensky's speech: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West to increase military supplies to his country. He said not only Ukraine was at risk and that only 1% of NATO tanks and planes were needed to help its forces fight Russia;

The Chernobyl Battle: There are concerns about the well-being of staff at the Chernobyl power plant, as there has been no staff rotation for nearly a week. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was concerned about pressure from Ukrainian personnel at Russian-occupied nuclear sites.

The mayor of Chernihiv announced that the northern Ukrainian city was now completely surrounded by Russian forces.

Resistance from the Ukrainian military and volunteers continues, although Russia has said it will focus its invasion on the east.

A nuclear research reactor in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been hit by Russian shelling, authorities said, according to a Ukrainian news channel.

According to the Kyiv Independent Channel, due to constant shelling in the northeastern part of the country, authorities have failed to assess the damage done to the site.

The deputy mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Orlov, said people were dying of hunger and dehydration as food and water supplies were running low and humanitarian aid was not allowed.

“Some die of dehydration and lack of food. Some die of lack of drugs, insulin ... Because people cannot find medical help,” Sergei Orlov told the BBC.

Zelensky Asked NATO for Weapons and Discussed the Humanitarian Situation with Bulgaria’s PM

Kiril Petkov spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is clear from a post on Twitter by the head of state.

“We had a constructive conversation with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. The course of counteraction to the aggression was discussed, as well as the critical humanitarian situation in Ukrainian towns and villages. We must stop the humanitarian catastrophe together”, wrote Zelensky.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES