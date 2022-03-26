Bulgarian President Radev: I will Not Allow Bulgaria to be Involved in the War in Ukraine

“I will not allow Bulgaria to be involved in the war.” This was stated by the head of state Rumen Radev.

“I have been chosen to uphold security and peace in Bulgaria. The price of war is paid by the citizens, not the television preachers. My concern is the people,” he said in response to a question about our country's refusal to send weapons to Ukraine.

He also commented on the latest statements of the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria.

“I expect not only the ambassador of the Russian Federation but also everyone else, to work and express themselves within their status and with respect for the institutions in our country,” he said.

Radev said he expects the government to focus on ensuring energy and production security.

“People are expecting results. Surprising to me and confusing to many people is the systematic removal of government officials who have uncovered many corruption schemes. There are many hopes for this government and expectations are also high,” he said.

/Nova