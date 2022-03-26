COVID-19 in Bulgaria: End of Restrictions – No More Masks

End of the emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria

The government will not extend the state of the emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria after March 31. This means that as of April 1, 2022, the following measures will be abolished:

- wearing a protective face mask in closed public places;

- observance of physical distance;

- restrictions on the number of persons who can visit indoor sites at the same time;

- restrictions on the implementation of face-to-face learning in higher education;

- ban on visits to hospitals and social services;

- the requirement for employers to allow in-person working, if possible, to not more than 50% of the staff.

Bulgaria: Emergency Epidemic Situation Ends in a Week

The decision was made after the topic was discussed in detail in a working format by cabinet members several times in the last month. The leading understanding is that after almost two years Bulgaria is in an emergency epidemic situation, the situation is currently being monitored and managed in a predictable manner and there is no need for new extensions and restrictions on citizens and businesses, according to The Council of Ministers.

The negotiation of the new National Framework Agreement with the National Health Insurance Fund is currently underway, within which the possibilities for a permanent increase in the salaries of doctors and nurses are being discussed, regardless of the announced epidemiological situation.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1333 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Next week, at the legislative level, changes will be considered to offer workable solutions, which will take effect on April 1. The aim is to better manage the situation in the healthcare system, to ensure adequate treatment of patients with COVID-19 and to provide opportunities for the introduction of situational and regional measures if necessary.

