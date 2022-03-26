Japanese Media: Russia Conducts Military Exercises in the Kuril Islands

Russia is conducting military exercises in the Kuril Islands, of which Japan has territorial claims, Reuters reported, citing today's information in the Japanese media.

Russia is conducting the exercises a few days after suspending negotiations for a peace treaty with Japan, which was never concluded after the end of World War II.

Russia's Eastern Military District has announced that it is conducting military exercises in the Kuril Islands, involving more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of units of military equipment, Russia's Interfax news agency reported yesterday.

However, they did not explain exactly where the exercises are being held in the Kuril Islands. Japanese media reported that they were in a territory that the Soviet Union had taken over from Japan at the end of World War II and which was Japanese for Tokyo.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry and the Japanese Prime Minister have not yet commented on the Russian exercises.

