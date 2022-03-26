Ukraine: To Date 136 Children have Died since the Beginning of the Russian Invasion
136 children have died since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said.
Sixty-four of them were killed in the Kyiv region and 50 - in the Donetsk region.
Since the beginning of the invasion, 199 children have been injured, the General Prosecutor's Office announced.
Day 31 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Preparations for a Russian Attack on Kyiv despite the Halted Offensive
Reuters notes that it does not currently have independent information to confirm the data of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.
