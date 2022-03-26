Economist: Unfortunately Everything in Bulgaria will Continue to become more Expensive

“Unfortunately, everything in Bulgaria is becoming more expensive and will continue to become more expensive, as our domestic prices depend on both international ones and the war in Ukraine.” This was stated by Vanya Grigorova, Economic Adviser at the “Podkrepa” Labor Confederation.

“It is clear that firstly the fuels come from Russia, secondly we are dependent on this region and in terms of fertilizers. This will invariably affect the producers of vegetables and fruits,” she said on Nova TV.

“Ultimately, we are in a world that is tied together and until supply chains stabilize, and hence prices - there is no way to know exactly what will happen, but the situation will certainly get worse,” she added.

According to her, it is difficult to predict how much the annual inflation could be.

“It may exceed 10%, as from February 2022 to February 2021 - in one year inflation is already 10%. If the situation becomes more complicated, and it will, it is obvious that it will exceed 10%. However, no one knows by how much,” Grigorova commented.

“What we can do at the national level is to take serious measures to ensure the minimum survival of the population,” she said.



